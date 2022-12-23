Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $669,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,743,278,000 after purchasing an additional 399,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after purchasing an additional 495,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,833,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,630,000 after purchasing an additional 76,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.1 %

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $165.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

