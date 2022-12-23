Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $412.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $396.19 and its 200 day moving average is $372.63. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $664.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $539,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

