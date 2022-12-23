Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 270 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MetLife by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 10.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 4.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MET opened at $71.80 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.00.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.