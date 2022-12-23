Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $97.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

