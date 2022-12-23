2,505 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Purchased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Chewy by 30.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,834 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $49,246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 36.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 994,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,541,000 after buying an additional 267,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $8,242,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

CHWY opened at $39.45 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -788.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $3,316,952.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,893 shares of company stock worth $8,926,072 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

