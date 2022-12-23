Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $456,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LH opened at $231.71 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.