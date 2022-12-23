National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock Position Decreased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 321.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 205,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 156,384 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 230,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,703,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,247,000 after purchasing an additional 146,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

NNN stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.