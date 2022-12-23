Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 47,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,307,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after buying an additional 41,366 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REXR opened at $53.84 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

