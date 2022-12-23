Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $126.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

