Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 502 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $316.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $417.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.75. The company has a market capitalization of $323.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

