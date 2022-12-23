Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Lowered by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,500.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRL opened at $218.36 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $379.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

