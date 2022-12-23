Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 5,488 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after buying an additional 831,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,706,000 after buying an additional 540,866 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,681,000 after buying an additional 140,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,161,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,956,000 after buying an additional 254,346 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

