Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 494 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 34.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 75.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.80.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE MTB opened at $144.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.03.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.