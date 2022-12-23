Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,401 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $110.28 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $200.90. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.11%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

