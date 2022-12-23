Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $539,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Hologic by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 540,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 40,464 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 331,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Hologic by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 6.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Hologic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

