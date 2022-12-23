Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 201,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 89,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 332,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 34,860 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.4 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

