Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after acquiring an additional 886,811 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 431,442 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after acquiring an additional 368,508 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,732 shares of company stock worth $3,507,452 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.69.

Shares of ROK opened at $255.97 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $350.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.22%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.