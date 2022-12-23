Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Sells $82,753.20 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 13,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $82,753.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,450,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,912,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Cannell Capital Llc sold 7,311 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $46,132.41.

Neuronetics Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 131.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 45,928 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 54.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 339,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 119,585 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at $2,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

