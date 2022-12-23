American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 253.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Shares of AMH opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.03.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

