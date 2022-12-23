Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 14,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $67.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

