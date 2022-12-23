Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 920 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Price Performance

K stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,118,712 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.