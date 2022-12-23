Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.25.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

