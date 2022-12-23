Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,095,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,318 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,816,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,422,000 after purchasing an additional 214,468 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

