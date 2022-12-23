The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $656,951.90 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,863.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $128.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

