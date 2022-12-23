AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Major Shareholder Purchases $859,530.20 in Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 85,102 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $859,530.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,180,879.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $10.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of -0.42.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABCL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 81,706 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $503,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,210,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $3,229,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 888.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 467,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 420,400 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.