AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Major Shareholder Purchases $859,530.20 in Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 85,102 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $859,530.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,180,879.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AbCellera Biologics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $10.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of -0.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABCL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.