Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $16.46, but opened at $17.01. Fulton Financial shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 18,347 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $278.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.15 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 26.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,605,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,166,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,457,000 after buying an additional 1,149,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,013,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after buying an additional 634,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after buying an additional 731,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,922,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,576,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

