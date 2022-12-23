Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Up 5% on Insider Buying Activity

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares shot up 5% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.27. 194,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,531,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Specifically, Senior Officer Ryan Paul Ellson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$59,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$338,430.70.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$451.29 million and a PE ratio of 2.03.

(Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.