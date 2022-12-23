IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IAG. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.63.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Trading Up 3.8 %

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 385.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.