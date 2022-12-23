StockNews.com Upgrades MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
MiX Telematics Price Performance
MiX Telematics stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.27 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.81.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 657,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 97,155 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 324,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.
