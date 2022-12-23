StockNews.com Upgrades MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics Price Performance

MiX Telematics stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.27 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $48,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,259,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,941.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 872,745 shares of company stock valued at $260,885 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 657,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 97,155 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 324,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.