SVB Leerink Raises Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $315.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $145.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($17.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($18.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($14.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MDGL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $279.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $287.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $315.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). Equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

