National Bank Financial Trims TELUS (NYSE:TU) Target Price to C$34.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TU. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.94.

TELUS Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TU opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 186.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 106.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 116.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

