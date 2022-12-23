U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.72.

Shares of USB opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

