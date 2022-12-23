BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) to Market Perform

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TT. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.17.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT opened at $169.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.05. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $203.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

