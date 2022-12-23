Truist Financial Raises Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $272.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $272.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TFX. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $275.08.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $248.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.21. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $356.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.17. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after buying an additional 32,491 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

