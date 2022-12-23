Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Schneider National from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 415.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.