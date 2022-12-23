Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Summit Midstream Partners Price Performance

SMLP stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $26.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.68 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 30.23%.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $27,078.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,358.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,723 shares of company stock worth $84,776. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 58,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

