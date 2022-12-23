Polaris (NYSE:PII) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PII. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average of $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 137.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

