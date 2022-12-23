Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $67.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVRO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.08.

Shares of NVRO opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.66 and a beta of 0.82. Nevro has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $93.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. Analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after buying an additional 807,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 4,179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 347,778 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nevro by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Nevro by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 493,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 216,860 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

