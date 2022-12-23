Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NRGV. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Energy Vault to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.33.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

NYSE:NRGV opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. Energy Vault has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Insider Activity

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Vault will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $88,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,639,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,953,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,750 shares of company stock worth $563,475. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Energy Vault by 213.0% in the second quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,872,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after buying an additional 2,635,116 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Vault by 52.2% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at $185,727,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter worth about $1,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

