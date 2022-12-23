Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €17.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($18.62) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.89) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €15.10 ($16.06) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($16.49) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Südzucker Price Performance

ETR:SZU opened at €16.16 ($17.19) on Thursday. Südzucker has a one year low of €9.75 ($10.37) and a one year high of €15.72 ($16.72). The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.