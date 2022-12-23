Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE:NTB opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $141.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 216,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 24.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

