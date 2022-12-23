MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €12.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.77) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.83) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 25th.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

Shares of MOR stock opened at €12.53 ($13.33) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $428.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €13.90 ($14.79) and a 52-week high of €36.02 ($38.32).

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

