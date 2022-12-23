Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($89.36) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($86.17) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PAH3 opened at €50.34 ($53.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.04. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €54.92 ($58.43) and a fifty-two week high of €97.66 ($103.89). The business has a 50-day moving average of €57.14 and a 200 day moving average of €64.09.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.