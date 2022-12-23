Rajiv Ramaswami Sells 60,172 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,835,847.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,621,267.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $141,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.21. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $33.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Nutanix by 33.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nutanix by 1,002.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTNX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

