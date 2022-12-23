St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
St. Joe Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE JOE opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.21.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 3.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 609,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 46.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
