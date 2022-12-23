St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

St. Joe Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE JOE opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.21.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 3.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 609,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 46.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Featured Stories

