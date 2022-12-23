Truist Financial Increases Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $308.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $270.00 to $308.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on INSP. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.00.

INSP opened at $259.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.84 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.88. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $272.04.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at $456,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 678 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $170,666.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,415.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,106 shares of company stock worth $8,382,391 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104,573 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

