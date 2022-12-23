Ladder Capital’s (LADR) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 88.12, a current ratio of 88.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,063,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 233.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 987,995 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 384,677 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after buying an additional 321,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

