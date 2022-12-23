Wedbush Trims CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Target Price to $55.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens lowered CarMax from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of KMX opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. CarMax has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $131.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.76.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its position in CarMax by 24.0% during the third quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $4,617,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

