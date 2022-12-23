Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $335.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $316.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.75. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

