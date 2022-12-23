Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GMED. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.6 %

GMED stock opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.94 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

